MMDA says effect of transport strike minimal

Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Manila, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday said the 3-day transport strike of Piston only had minimal effect on Metro Manila commuters.

"Agad natutugunan ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Tigil-Pasada iyong pangangailangan po or kakulangan sa pampublikong transportasyon dahil po sa strike na ginawa,” MMDA Acting Chair Romando Artes said in a televised briefing.

Artes said the MMDA has prepared at least 686 vehicles to assist motorists stranded during the strike.

“At out of that number, wala pa po yatang isandaan iyong aming nai-dispatch,” the official said.

Many of the passengers that needed assistance, he noted, were mostly located in Malabon, Caloocan, and Paranaque.

He added that there were several incidents of harassment during the strike but these were immediately addressed by the PNP.



“So masasabi ko po, with certainty and confidence na napaghandaan po ito ng pamahalaan at maganda po iyong naging tugon natin para po ma-minimize iyong epekto po ng tigil-pasada,” Artes said.

Meanwhile, he said they have yet to feel the effect of the transport strike organized by another group Manibela. The group's strike will push through until Friday.

“In fact, wala na po kaming na-dispatch na sasakyan despite na nakahanda pa rin iyong 600 plus na assets natin ay wala na po kaming na-dispatch dahil wala naman po kaming nakitang epekto nito pong tigil-pasada,” he said.

“Mas organized po at mas maraming nag-participate sa tigil-pasada po ng Piston. Dito po sa Manibela, as I have said, hindi po namin maramdaman – hindi nga po namin alam kung mayroon pang sumama," he said.

Transport groups Piston and Manibela mounted transport strikes this week to lobby against some provisions of the jeepney modernization program, which they claim could result in the phaseout of traditional units.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Wednesday said authorities were willing to give in to the demands of jeepney drivers and operators — except for the issue of industry consolidation.

Under the PUV modernization program, jeepneys and operators were given until Dec. 31 to form a cooperative that would allow them easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans, among others.