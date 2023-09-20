MMDA's proposals vs jaywalking: Lifts, fences, fines

Traffic builds up along Edsa in Quezon City on Oct. 28, 2022. ABS-CBN News/Jire Carreon, file

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is considering putting up fences and raising penalties to discourage jaywalking on EDSA, its head said on Wednesday.

The agency is also working to make some foot bridges and bus stations more accessible to the elderly and to PWDs.

MMDA Acting Chair Don Artes told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that the agency has monitored many incidents of jaywalking, especially at night and along the stretch of EDSA in Guadalupe, Makati.

He said this puts pedestrians and motorists at risk.

He said one of the measures being considered is putting up wire mesh fences near the bus stations of the EDSA Carousel.

"So, iisipin mo: 'Iikot ba ako doon — delikado, dahil baka may bus na dumaan, or papanhik na lang ako para makatawid sa kabila?'" he said.

(So you will have to think: Will I walk and look for a gap in the fence — that would be dangerous because a bus might pass by, or will I just go up the footbridge to cross?)

Artes said there may be a need to increase the penalty for jaywalking, which is at P500.

"Ang gusto kong penalty ay punitive yung mararamdaman, masasaktan. Puwedeng hindi monetary, puwedeng lagyan ng demerit system, pwedeng mag-seminar sa [Land Transportation Office]. May consultation pa yan sa [Metro Manila Commission]," he said.

(I want the penalty to be punitive, so violators will feel it. It might not be monetary. We could implement a demerit system or make them attend an LTO seminar. We still have to consult with the MMC.)

MANLIFTS FOR SOME EDSA CAROUSEL STATIONS

In the meantime, the MMDA chief said, the agency is installing manlifts — small elevators that can carry around six to eight people — at some EDSA Carousel bus stations. The manlifts are meant to help elderly and PWD commuters and can carry two wheelchairs.

He said, though, that not all stations will get manlifts, partly because some have sidewalks that are too narrow for them.

Transport policy advocacy group AltMobility PH has long been calling for at-grade, or street level, crossings, saying elevated foot bridges prioritize vehicular traffic over pedestrians and commuters.

"These contribute to increased car dependence that, in turn, adds to road congestion compromising the mobility of all," AltMobility PH Director Ira Cruz told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

"The MMDA must start looking at new and better ways to improve the mobility of all in Metro Manila," he also said.

Among the foot bridges most criticized for inaccesibility is the Kamuning foot bridge, which Artes acknowledged "has challenges" because of the vertical clearance required by the Metro Rail Transit-3.

"Hindi po talaga siya friendly sa mga PWD, naki-criticize po kami dahil mahirap daw po tawirin. Pero ang choice lang naman doon ay makipag-patintero kay Kamatayan o tumawid nang mataas (na foot bridge)," he said.

(It really isn't friendly to PWDs, and we are criticized because it is difficult to cross. But the only choice there is to dance with Death or cross that high foot bridge.)

He said, though, that he doubts that many seniors or PWDs would cross in that area anyway because vehicles on that stretch of EDSA are "very fast."