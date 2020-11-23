Duterte: 800 government officials, employees fired for graft, other offenses

President Rodrigo Duterte said around 800 officials and workers have been dismissed due to illegal activities while in government service, and identified some of them on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Handout/File photo

Duterte reads names of sacked employees from BIR, other agencies

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said he will continue to "go after government officials and workers who are into graft and corruption," saying around 800 officials and workers have been dismissed from the service due to illegal activities.

The President named some of them, including Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) employees who allegedly pocketed tax collections and requested money in exchange for permit approvals.

Duterte said the sacked officials and workers faced administrative cases.

"Pa dating sa Ombudsman, the Ombudsman if he finds na tama na 'yung ginawa sa administrative case, so we will file the corresponding criminal charge," he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman is tasked to investigate and prosecute Philippine government officials accused of crimes, especially involving graft and corruption.

"So dalawa ang harapin mo, dismissal from the service, wala ka nang trabaho. Tapos makulong ka."

Duterte said he will identify more people allegedly involved in lawless activities next week.

Late last month, the President directed the Department of Justice to investigate the "entire government" for corruption.

Duterte issued a memorandum directing the DOJ to look into anomalies at state agencies until the end of his term in 2022. The memo gave the DOJ the power to decide what allegations to investigate and to work with other agencies.

RELATED VIDEO