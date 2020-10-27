Duterte to DOJ: Investigate 'entire government' for corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte records a statement after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Oct. 19, 2020. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday directed the Department of Justice to investigate the "entire government" for corruption.

Duterte said the agency could form as many panels as it needed for the task.

"I hope that all government workers, officials are listening. This is a memorandum from me to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. The subject is investigating corruption allegations in the entire government," he said in a taped speech aired Tuesday.

Duterte earlier in his speech said the country continued to "play with corruption."

"I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption kasi hanggang ngayon, hindi humihina, lumalakas pa lalo. Para na tuloy naging inutil ang mga opisyal ng bayan, na wala talagang magawa with the onslaught of corruption," he said.

(Until now, it has not weakened, it grows even stronger. It is as if all officials are are inutile, useless against the onslaught of corruption.)

"Hindi po ako maniwala na wala akong magagawa. May magagawa ako," he said.

(I don't believe that I cannot do anything. I can do something.)

More details to follow.