Housing dep't breaks ground in bid to build 6 million homes for Pinoys

MANILA — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has already broken ground to kickstart its program in building 6 million housing units until the end of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's term.

Housing Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III said they are waiting for Marcos Jr to issue the executive order allocating idle government lands to their project, and reach their goal.

So far, Philippines has 16,000 hectares of government lands but the DHSUD is still "continuously working on this inventory of plans."

"Inaasahan natin na sa paglabas natin ng executive order na inuutos ng ating mahal na Presidente... ay talagang mapapabilis ang pagtutuon ng ating mai-identify agad na land suitable for our housing programs para maikasa agad sa ating pambansang pabahay priority program," Tolentino said in a public briefing.

"We will be partnering with other government agencies," he added.

The official noted that his agency already started the groundbreaking of several government lands in the following areas pending the executive order:

- Quezon City

- Bataan

- Bacolod City

- Iloilo

- Roxas City

- Marikina City

- Iligan City

- Carmona, Cavite

- Tanauan City, Batangas

Other local government units already signed a memorandum of understanding with the DHSUD, he said, committing lands and identifying possible beneficiaries for the program.

"Nangangako din [sila] na pag natayo ang mga proyekto ay magiging involved sila sa estate management para sigurado na ating mga itatayong pabahay ay mananatili sa maayos na kondisyon," he added.

Malacañang earlier this month said Housing Secretary Jose Acuzar told Marcos that the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has committed to aid the government's housing program.

Tolentino had said the Philippines has a housing need of 6.5 million units.