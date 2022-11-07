President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Oct. 28, 2022 led the site inspection for the Bagong Sibol Housing Project in Marikina City as part of his administration’s goal of providing affordable, safe, and resilient homes to millions of Filipinos. Courtesy of the Office of the President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will sign an executive order that will allow the government to use all idle government lands for housing projects, Malacañang said on Monday.

Marcos will “meet with banks and financial institutions to assist the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in realizing its goal of building 1 million housing units per year or 6 million by the end of his term,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“The EO will implement Section 24 of Republic Act No. 11201, which mandates several government agencies to jointly identify idle state lands suitable for housing and rural development,” the statement read.

The government expects to tap 16,000 hectares of idle land, the OPS said.

“Marcos said the EO will not create a new regulations but will just enforce the existing law,” the OPS said.

“The chief executive said putting all these government assets under the Republic of the Philippines will ensure flexibility in deciding which of these lands should be used for housing,” it added.

DSHUD Secretary Jose Acuzar told Marcos that the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has committed to aid the government's housing program.

Marcos has instructed the DHSUD, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Land Registration Authority (LRA) to identify which government lands may be included in the program.

RELATED VIDEO