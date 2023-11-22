Local government workers give out relief goods to residents of Catubig, Northern Samar on Jan. 12, 2023 after floods and heavy rains hit the region as a low pressure area and shear line affect parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Photo courtesy of Catubig Rescue Team/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged the Climate Change Commission to “effectively communicate” programs that would foster “unity and cooperation for a more resilient and adaptable nation.”

In a recorded video message played during the 16th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week, the President said “the impact of global warming and climate change is becoming more evident in our present time.”

“Rising temperatures, extreme weather events and a decline in biodiversity are stark reminders of the need to quickly respond to this immediate environmental concern,” Marcos said.



“We all have a role to play in this mission. So we must work together, take a stance in support of our planet,” he continued.



Marcos Jr., who has been pushing to establish more green sources of energy in the Philippines, also urged the public to “be involved in creating solutions to mitigate the effects of global warming and climate change.”



“Isa lamang po ang ating layunin, ang magkaroon ng isang bagong Pilipinas na matatag sa mga pagsusubok, payapa at ligtas para sa mga mamamayan at puno ng pag-asa tungo sa magandang kinabukasan,” he said.



“Tuparin po natin ito para sa mga kapwa nating Pilipino.”

Marcos Jr. will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week to attend the Conference of the Parties 2023 (COP2023) where world leaders are expected to discuss ways on how to mitigate emissions to limit the effects of climate change.