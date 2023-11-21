Shear line rains to persist in central PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

The shear line - a region where cool and warm air masses meet - will continue to bring rains in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and western Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

Scattered rains will still be experienced in Quezon, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula. Flooding and landslides remain a threat in these areas.

PAGASA weather forecast Robert Badrina explained that the shear line rains may lessen in the coming days as the northeast monsoon or Amihan will weaken.

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency



Between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, a record-breaking 619 millimeters of rain was dumped in Catarman, Northern Samar in just 24 hours, as reported by PAGASA. This was more than the monthly rainfall for the month of November in the area and the amount of rain brought in a single day by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009.

Ravaging floodwaters engulfed streets and houses in Catarman, Catubig, Lope de Vega, San Roque and other nearby towns, forcing some residents to stay on their houses' roofs and be rescued.

Apart from cool weather, Amihan will also bring light rains in Cagayan Valley and Aurora. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather with possible isolated light rains.

The seaboards of Ilocos provinces, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, northern Quezon, and northern and eastern Bicol Regions remain a no-sail zone for small sea vessels due to big waves from the Amihan.

Isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are forecast over the rest of Mindanao.

No tropical cyclone is forecast to affect the country through the long weekend, Badrina added.