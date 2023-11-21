Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Northern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) on Tuesday recommended putting the province under a state of calamity following incessant rains caused by the shear line that resulted in flooding, damaging infrastructures and crops.



An estimated of 74,500 families or 370,000 individuals are severely affected by the nonstop rains and widespread floods in the province.



The provincial local government unit has also declared suspension of classes in all levels for both private and public schools on Wednesday, November 22.

Work in all public offices, except disaster, health and public safety related agencies, and in private offices, except those in the banking, financial, health and food supply institutions, is likewise suspended.



- report from Sharon Evite