MANILA - The 39-year-old man who climbed an electric post and crossed over electric cables for more than a day in Barangay Calumpang Marikina City will undergo mental assessment, according to his siblings.



After being rescued Wednesday afternoon, the man called alias "Dencio" was brought to a hospital in Marikina City for medical check-up.

Marikina rescue personnel said the man suffered an abrasion on his lower left knee but was advised to be brought to a mental facility in Mandaluyong City for further assessment.

Dencio's sister said her brother was addicted to illegal drugs, and she appealed to the public for help for his rehabilitation.



“Ang sabi po kasi ng kapatid ko, nalululong 'yan sa droga, ang gusto ko po sana marehab siya. Kaso wala naman kaming pera para pang pa-rehab,” she added.



She said her brother does not have any history of mental illness. Moreover, they no longer have parents so her brother moves from one sibling's place to another.

Before the incident, her brother was staying with their older brother in San Mateo Rizal.



“Hindi siya pumipirme, nagagala-gala siya,” she said, adding they were shocked upon learning about the electric post incident.

One of those who tried to convince "Dencio" to climb down with the rescuers was his nephew. He said they had a hard time convincing Dencio who he said threatened to hurt them.



“Ayaw po eh, pati daw po kami sasaktan eh. Bumaba na lang daw kami para wala daw masktan,” the nephew said.



He said they decided to immediately grab his uncle when "Dencio" tried to escape and cross over to a nearby electric line. His uncle almost fell, but was immediately pulled to safety by the rescuers.



“Nagtangkang tumakas, kumapit sa kabilang wire. Muntik na. Mabuti nahatak agad namin, tapos yun, nababa na po namin,” he said.



The PNP has yet to release a statement if it will still pursue a complaint against "Dencio."



