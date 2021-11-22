Suspect in MRT rock-throwing incident in police custody

A rock hit a train of the MRT-3 on November 21, 2021 as it travelled from Taft Avenue Station to the Magallanes station, injuring a passenger. Photo courtesy of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade's Facebook post.

MANILA - A suspect in the rock-throwing incident that damaged a window of a MRT-3 train coach and injured a passenger in Pasay City early Sunday is now in the custody of the Pasay City police.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lester Rodriguez who was arrested at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday in Pasay City. He is now detained and is being investigated at the Pasay City Substation 4.

Police said Rodriguez was positively identified by two scavengers as the one who threw the rock at the MRT-3 train.

"Parang may problema ito sa pag-iisip," Pasay police chief Cesar Paday-os said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. He added that the suspect would throw rocks during his episodes.

MRT-3 Management will be filing several complaints against Rodriguez, including one for malicious mischief.