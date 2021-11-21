Passenger injured after rock smashes through MRT train window

A rock hit a train of the MRT-3 on November 21, 2021 as it travelled from Taft Avenue Station to the Magallanes station, injuring a passenger. Photo courtesy of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade's Facebook post.



MANILA — A male passenger was injured after a rock smashed through a window of an MRT-3 train early Sunday in Pasay City, officials said.

In a statement, the MRT-3 management said the incident happened at the Taft Avenue Station at 6:51 a.m.

"The stone struck a window of the third car of the MRT-3 train, causing it to be damaged. The incident also left a 51-year old male passenger injured," it said.

The management said the injured passenger was given first aid at the Magallanes Station and brought to the San Juan De Dios Hospital for further medical attention.

A scavenger who reportedly threw the rock was apprehended in a construction site along Taft Avenue, the MRT-3 management said, noting that investigation is still ongoing.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade posted about the incident on his Facebook page, suggesting that the culprit behind the incident should be jailed.

The MRT-3 management assured the public that it would take legal action against the suspect and "necessary steps" are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident was not the first misdeed that took place in the MRT-3, one of Metro Manila's main train lines that travels from Quezon City to Pasay, this year.

In May, vandals defaced a train of the MRT-3 that was idle between the Magallanes and Taft Avenue stations as it waited for another train in front of it to move.

