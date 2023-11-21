Former President Rodrigo Duterte and Elizabeth Zimmerman-Duterte pose for a photo with their daughter Vice President Sara Duterte in Davao City, June 19, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will have his family's support if he decides to run in the upcoming elections, his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte said Tuesday.

“Kung ano man iyong decision ni Pangulong Duterte ay buo ang suporta ng pamilya sa kanya. Just like kung ano man ang mga desisyon naming anak regarding sa politika, buo din ang suporta ng pamilya sa amin. Ganoon din ang suporta namin sa desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte,” the Vice President told reporters in a chance interview.

The former Philippine leader this week warned that that he might return to politics should critics push through with supposed plans to impeach his daughter over the issue of confidential funds.

“Iyong binigay ni Marcos, iyon ang dapat i-audit. I-audit po at tingnan mo kung may mali, kung nagastos ba ng pribado na kamay o para talaga sa gobyerno. Then you go to impeachment," Duterte said in an SMNI interview.

"You cannot go into a guessing game na basta nalang i-impeach. For what? Intelligence fund? Binigay sa 'yo eh, bakit ibigay mo sa akin kung hindi ko gastusin?” he added.

“Alam niyo kapag ginawa niyo iyan, babalik ako sa pulitika. Mapilitan ako. It’s either I run for senator or I run for vice president, maski matanda na ako,” he said.

The Vice President over the weekend said her office was looking into alleged moves to unseat her at the House of Representatives, which Marcos' cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez earlier denied.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday said the younger Duterte "does not deserve to the impeached."

The Vice President said on Monday, "I believe I still have the trust of President Marcos Jr."