Romualdez says realignment of secret funds under VP Duterte not politically motivated ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:38 PM Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte branded critics of her confidential funds as enemies of the state. The House Speaker denied politics was behind a congressional move to strip Duterte of her confidential funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023