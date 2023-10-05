Home  >  News

Romualdez says realignment of secret funds under VP Duterte not politically motivated

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:38 PM

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte branded critics of her confidential funds as enemies of the state.

The House Speaker denied politics was behind a congressional move to strip Duterte of her confidential funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023
