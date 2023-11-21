Quake road damage in Sarangani hits P21.9 million

MANILA — Local disaster officials reported on Tuesday that damage to roads in Sarangani province from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake last week has reached an estimated P21.9 million.

The highest recorded damage to provincial roads occurred in Malapatan town, reaching P9.1 million. Other towns that suffered damage include Glan (P8.9 million), Malungon (P3.6 million), and Alabel (P240,000).



The damage cost assessment to the five-story municipal hall building in Glan is ongoing. The building sustained significant damage and has been declared unsafe for use by the Bureau of Fire Protection.



The port in Glan is presently closed and not advisable for use due to substantial damage, including the collapse of the left wing. Authorities are awaiting the results of the assessment being conducted by structural engineers.



The Glan Padidu Central Elementary School is also considered unsafe for occupancy due to the severe damage it sustained.



Authorities said that the Sarangani Provincial Hospital-Glan building, Glan Bridge, and Aquino Bridge are considered safe to use.

However, they acknowledged that these could be vulnerable to further damage in the event of strong earthquakes.



Hairline cracks were also observed on the walls and columns of the Sangguniang Bayan offices, municipal engineering office, municipal environment office, and other buildings in the municipality.



The concrete pavement of the municipal boat landing and the covered court of Datu Pangolima Integrated School in Barangay Sapu Masla both tilted following the earthquake.