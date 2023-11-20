Home > News Massive ground fissures appear in Glan, Sarangani after quake ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:17 PM | Updated as of Nov 21 2023 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The death toll from Friday’s powerful quake in the southern Mindanao region of the Philippines rose to nine. Massive ground fissures have also appeared in the town of Glan in Sarangani province. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Glan Sarangani Mindanao quake Sarangani quake liquefaction