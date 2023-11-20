Home  >  News

Massive ground fissures appear in Glan, Sarangani after quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2023 11:17 PM | Updated as of Nov 21 2023 12:17 AM

The death toll from Friday’s powerful quake in the southern Mindanao region of the Philippines rose to nine.

Massive ground fissures have also appeared in the town of Glan in Sarangani province. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 20, 2023
