Home > News Drone footage: Massive cracks, landslides in Sarangani after quake ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Drone footage recorded on November 20 show the severe destruction in Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani Province after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the area last Saturday, November 18. The powerful tremor triggered landslides and caused massive cracks, damaging houses and agricultural lands in Purok Mabuhay. — Report from Hernel Tocmo Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Sarangani, earthquake Read More: Sarangani earthquake