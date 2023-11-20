Home  >  News

Drone footage: Massive cracks, landslides in Sarangani after quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 12:10 AM

Drone footage recorded on November 20 show the severe destruction in Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani Province after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the area last Saturday, November 18.
 
The powerful tremor triggered landslides and caused massive cracks, damaging houses and agricultural lands in Purok Mabuhay. — Report from Hernel Tocmo
