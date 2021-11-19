Lope de Vega Election Officer James Diaz Maghanoy was on his way home when he was shot dead in Catarman, Northern Samar. Photo courtesy of Comelec Region VIII

TACLOBAN CITY (UPDATE)—The acting election officer of the municipality of Lope de Vega was shot dead by an unidentified man in Barangay Somoge, Catarman in Northern Samar on Thursday afternoon, just months before the 2022 elections.



Initial police investigation identified the victim as James Diaz Maghanoy, 42.

Maghanoy was on his way home on board his motorcycle when the suspect shot him past 5 p.m.

He was immediately brought to the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital but died while being treated.



Maghanoy sustained 2 gunshot wounds, including 1 in the head.

The Commission on Elections on Friday condemned the killing and called on authorities to hasten the probe.

"The entire Commission calls on the authorities to leave no stone unturned in its probe of the murder of Maghanoy, and to ensure that those responsible are brought swiftly to justice," the poll body said in a statement.

An election watchdog has raised concern that poll-related violence may worsen in the coming months as a "culture of impunity" persists in the country.

Kontra Daya had said the risk of election violence would be especially high at the local level where positions are hard-fought.

On Tuesday, a former vice mayor of Maragondon town was shot and killed in General Trias City, Cavite.

Last week, an incumbent councilor and 2 others were found dead at a shop in Daraga, Albay. Meanwhile, a son of lawmaker was shot dead at a quarry in Cagayan de Oro City.

— Report from Jenette Fariola-Ruedas