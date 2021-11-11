CAGAYAN DE ORO - The son of Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy was shot dead along with another individual in a quarry in Cagayan de Oro City Thursday afternoon.

Roland Sherwin Uy, incumbent village councilor of Brgy. Carmen, was asking about sand and gravel at the quarry in Zone 1, Brgy. Pagatpat around 1 p.m. when gunshots were heard by his driver, who was in the comfort room.

The driver found Uy lifeless on a foldable chair. The caretaker of the quarry area, identified as Samuel Tabalan, was also shot dead.

Uy sustained six gunshot wounds while the caretaker sustained two.

Police are still investigating the crime.

— Report from Cris Angelo Andrade

