MAYNILA—Patay Martes ng gabi ang isang dating vice mayor ng bayan ng Maragondon matapos pagbabarilin ng kainuman umano sa lungsod ng General Trias, Cavite.

Hindi na umabot nang buhay sa ospital ang biktimang si Nolito Magallanes, 54.

A former vice mayor of Maragondon, Cavite was killed in a shooting incident in General Trias City.



Accd’g to police, Nolito Magallanes, 54, was allegedly shot by someone he earlier had an argument with during a drinking session. pic.twitter.com/L1t6cVc58r