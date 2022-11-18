Health workers from various hospitals demand a higher public health budget during a protest at the Senate in Pasay City on Nov. 17, 2022. The group urged senators to to increase the budget for public hospitals and fund their COVID-19 benefits for the year 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A group of healthcare workers is hoping that the government will release their delayed COVID-19 benefits before Christmas.

According to Alliance of Health Workers president Robert Mendoza, many hospitals in the regions have yet to receive their benefits.

"Umaasa kami na mababayaran bago mag-Pasko 'yung ating mga healthcare workers," he told ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

(We hope that our healthcare workers will be paid before Christmas.)

Mendoza said healthcare workers were still waiting for their allowance for July to December 2021 and July 2022 to present.

Under the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, medical frontliners are entitled to the following:

Those deployed in "low risk areas" shall be given at least P3,000;

Those deployed in "medium risk areas" shall be given at least P6,000; and

Those deployed in "high risk areas" shall be given at least P9,000.

During Thursday's Senate plenary budget deliberations, the Department of Health said the Department of Budget and Management had already released nearly P30 billion for the allowance of healthcare workers.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, who sponsored the DOH's budget for next year, said the agency would need more funds as the number of beneficiaries had been expanded to 805,000 from 526,000.

"The January to June figures that have been made available by DBM is not P11 billion but P19 billion… Now, for July to December, what is needed is P35 billion," she said.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said they have requested an additional funding of P27 billion for the HEA of medical frontliners.

This will cover the HEA claims of over 2.1 million eligible public and private healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers from July 2021 to December 2022.

The Senate on Thursday approved the proposed 2023 budget of the DOH, its attached agencies and specialty hospitals, which amounts to P323 billion.

"The DOH is grateful to Senator Pia Cayetano, health advocates, and all partners in Congress for working relentlessly to provide every Juan and Juana the healthcare service they deserve- all towards Universal Health Care," the DOH said in a statement late Thursday night.