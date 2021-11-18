Comelec belies granting Marcos camp extension to answer cancel petition

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez called out anew the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. which claimed the poll body already ruled in favor of its request for extension to answer a petition. Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday denied it already granted the request of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend the deadline for answering the petition seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy (COC).

On Thursday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez called out the Marcos camp after they claimed the second division already granted their motion for extension for 7 days.

"Sabi sila nang sabi wala naman silang karapatan magsabi nyan. The parties cannot predict when the division will rule. PR lang nila yan. Ang pagbabatayan natin kung naglabas na ang division and so far wala pang nilalabas," Jimenez told reporters in a press briefing.

According to Jimenez, his information came from a commissioner from the second division itself.

The second division is composed of commissioners Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho Jr.

The Marcos camp, represented by legal powerhouse Estelito Mendoza, on Nov. 15 asked the Comelec to extend the 5-day period to answer the petition filed by civil society leaders seeking to cancel Marcos' COC.

The summons was issued to the Marcos camp on Nov. 13.