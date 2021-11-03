Comelec spox blasts Marcos Jr. camp over 'misleading' press release

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez accused the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. of misusing quotes from his previous interview for their misleading press release. Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday accused the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. of misusing quotes from his previous interview for their "misleading" press release.

Earlier in the day, the Marcos camp disseminated a press release with subject "﻿Comelec spox says 'no clear case' for disqualification bid against Bongbong."

It contained an interview of Jimenez where he supposedly commented on the petition to cancel or deny the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Marcos, filed only Tuesday.

But according to Jimenez, the Marcos camp took his quotes out of its proper context, explaining his comment was in relation to Marcos' vice presidential bid in 2016.

"The quote was referring to why Marcos hadn’t yet been disqualified despite the fact of his conviction. The original quote should have been taken in the context of the fact that he ran for VP In 2016," Jimenez told reporters.

"The PR is misleading… That quote was not intended in any way as a comment on the current petition recently filed," he added.

In a 57-page petition to the Comelec, representatives from Task Force Detainees of PH, KAPATID, Medical Action Group, FIND, PH Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and Balay questioned Marcos Jr.'s eligibility to run for the country's top job because he has been convicted of tax evasion.

Marcos Jr.'s' 1995 conviction for tax evasion should prevent him from running for president, even if the Court of Appeals in 1997 reduced the penalty to a mere fine, according to the petitioners.

The Marcos camp called it a "predictable nuisance petition" by personalities "with known ties to the Liberal Party."

"Until then, we will refrain from commenting on their propaganda. Our camp does not engage in gutter politics. Our campaign is about nation-building," said Marcos' chief of staff Vic Rodriguez.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

