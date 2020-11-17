Lorenzana: Some 310,000 OFWs repatriated since start of pandemic

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) arrive at the Ninoy Aquino Airport on Saturday after being repatriated from Beirut, Lebanon, on a chartered flight. The Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Labor and Employment have forged an agreement that would give a one-time financial assistance to college-level children of OFWs who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Some 310,000 Filipino migrant workers have been repatriated since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and more are expected to come home, Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday.

Lorenzana said in a public briefing aired late Tuesday night that this included the 151 Filipinos who recently arrived from Sabah. The defense chief said that 2,137 have arrived from that region.

"Meron pang natitirang 2,063 sa Sabah," he said.

OFWs have been returning to the Philippines since early March when coronavirus cases rapidly rose worldwide, forcing establishments and businesses to temporarily close in nearly all countries, leading to loss of jobs and income.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier Tuesday said COVID-19 cases rose to 11,542 among Filipinos abroad.

The DFA said 3,243 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,467 of those infected have recovered, while 832 have died.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 410,718 since it first emerged in Wuhan, China. The tally includes 7,862 deaths, 374,543 recoveries, and 28,313 active cases.