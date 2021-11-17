Teachers' group asks presidential aspirants for support

MANILA — A teachers' group on Wednesday trooped to the office of Vice President Leni Robredo, who is eyeing the presidency in next year's elections, to submit their "electoral agenda" and seek support for the education sector.

This is the first among the Alliance of Concerned Teachers' (ACT) planned meetings with presidential aspirants to discuss concerns related to the education sector, said Raymond Basilio, the group's secretary general.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers are at the office of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo to submit the sector's electoral agenda, particularly on salary increase for teachers and funding for blended learning @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/sHjiNR4ayM — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) November 17, 2021

Basilio said the electoral agenda was signed by around 30,000 teachers who are asking presidential aspirants to include teachers' salary increase and distance learning funding in their plans.

"Pangunahin dito, una, iyong pag-address doon sa kalagayan ng sektor ng edukasyon, iyong perennial na problema na nga na sinasabi ni vice president na may krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon," said Basilio.

(Chief among these concerns is to address the current state of the education sector, the perennial problem that the vice president is saying about the crisis in the education sector.)

Malou Perpetua, a member of volunteer group Ang Laylayan Coalition, received ACT's electoral agenda and promised to discuss it with Robredo.

Basilio, in a separate text message, said they would also submit the same agenda to Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Nov. 19 and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Nov. 22. Both officials also filed candidacies for the country's top position.

But Basilio clarified that ACT, which has thousands of members nationwide, was not endorsing any presidential aspirant at the moment.

"Kung may presidentiable na titindig para sa sektor ng edukasyon, para sa kaguruan, para sa kabataan, sa tingin namin kami ay maoobliga na mag-endorso," Basilio said.

(If there is a presidentiable who will stand for the education sector, for teachers, for the youth, we will be obligated to endorse them.)

— With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

