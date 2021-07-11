VP Robredo suggests declaration of crisis in education

Teacher Lanie Clemente on the opening of the school year on October 5, 2020 at the Rafael Palma Elelmentary School in Manila. During her 30-minute class, Clemente says she was disconnected from her online classroom twice. She says she was left with 2 minutes with the students when she was finally back online. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday urged the administration to declare a crisis in education to address the needs of students and teachers hit by the pandemic.

Robredo said government should focus on solutions rather than being defensive after a World Bank report found 80 percent of Filipino students fall below the minimum level of proficiency for their grade levels.

The report was based on the 2019 Program for International Student Assessment, the Department of Education said as it sought an apology from the World Bank. The financial institution has since issued an apology.

"Ang daming puwedeng gawin. Para sa'kin, yun nga, magdeklara na tayo ng education crisis kasi mas mabagal tayong nagre-react, mas gumagrabe ang problema natin," she said in her weekly radio show.

(We can do so many things. We should declare an educational crisis because our problem worsens as we react slowly.)

"In fairness sa DepEd, marami na silang ginagawa na hindi na-reflect dun sa World Bank study. Sana magkaroon ng update based on the latest data para mas alam natin kung nasaan tayo ngayon. More than a year nang wala sa paaralan ang mga bata, mas na-exacerbate pa ang sitwasyon. Sana mali ako."

(In fairness to the DepEd, they have done so much that was not reflected yet on the World Bank study. I hope there will be an update based on the latest data so we know where we are right now. Children have been out of school for more than a year, this has exacerbated the situation. I hope I'm wrong.)

There is a wide divide in online class accessibility among private and public school students, according to Robredo.

Some 41.2 percent of classes in private schools are done online versus 2.1 percent in public schools, Robredo said, citing 2020 DepEd data.

Meantime, 87.4 percent of public school classes are done through printed modules versus 28 percent in private schools, she added.

"Grabe yung digital divide ng mga bata sa public at private schools. Ang tanong, ano ba ang ginagawa natin para ma-close ang gap na to?" Robredo said.

(The digital divide among children in public and private schools is too great. The question is what are we doing to close this gap.)

The Office of the Vice President has launched nearly 60 community learning hubs nationwide, she said.

The DepEd is developing joint guidelines with the Department of Health on the reintroduction of face to face classes, Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan earlier said.

Schools in basic education remain closed, as students shifted to distance learning for School Year 2020-2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes in December 2020, but withdrew his approval weeks later because of concern for new COVID-19 variants.

Some 93 colleges and universities in 15 regions have opened for limited face-to-face classes in Medicine and allied courses, based on the June 21 data of the Commission on Higher Education.

--With reports from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News