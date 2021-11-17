Vice President Leni Robredo is greeted by supporters in Cebu City on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. OVP Handout

MANILA — As some Filipinos unfriend each other on social media or distance themselves from relatives, Vice President Leni Robredo appealed to her supporters to reach out to others who hold opposing views on politics.

In a Facebook video post, the Vice President said it was high time to be humble and to heal all wounds by talking with each other despite political differences.

“Tayo na ang magsimula. Lumapit sa mga nakaalitan. Kung may makita sa social media na hindi naaayon sa mga pinaniniwalaan natin, magpaliwanag ng mahinahon at may respeto. Magpakumbaba. Mangumusta, makipag-usap. Hilumin ang mga sugat,” Robredo said on Tuesday.

(Let us be the one to start. Approach those we argued with. If we see something on social media that is contrary to our belief, explain calmly and respectfully. Be humble. Ask how they are doing, talk. Heal wounds.)

Video courtesy of VP Leni Robredo Facebook page

“Lalo na sa social media, maraming masasakit na salitang binitawan; may mga magkakaibigan, pati na magka-kamag-anak na nag-away dahil sa posisyon sa pulitika," she said.

"Ang analysis ng mga eksperto, may mga puwersang sadya tayong pinag-aaway. Dahil kapag watak-watak ang Pilipino, mas madaling maisusulong ang personal na agenda ng mga puwersang ito,” contnued the vice president.

(Especially on social media, a lot of hurtful words have been spoken. They are friends, even relatives, who fought because of political positions. Experts believe there are forces pitting us against each other because if Filipinos are divided, it is easier for these forces to push their personal agenda.)

The Vice President however emphasized that Filipinos should not fight each other as they have a common journey, including common challenges.

“Hindi ito magiging madali. Pero ito mismo ang ibig sabihin kapag sinabi nating radikal ang magmahal. Pipiliin natin ang tama; lalabas tayo sa nakasanayan,” Robredo said.

(This will not be easy. But this is what it means to say that loving is radical. Choose what is right, we will go out of what we are used to.)