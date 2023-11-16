Bar exam results out on December 5

Janelyn Cruz raises her hand in triumph as her sister Joshualyn gives a tearful embrace after learning the results of the 2022 Bar examination at the Supreme Court compound on April 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The results of the 2023 Bar exams will be released in the afternoon of Dec. 5, the Supreme Court announced Thursday.

Simultaneous with the release of the results, the list of successful Bar examinees will be displayed on LED walls at the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Ermita, Manila. The building's gates will be open from 12 noon, the Supreme Court Public Information Office said.

The Office of the 2023 Bar Chair announced that the Results would be released via public announcement on Dec. 5, 2023. SC PIO/Twitter The Office of the 2023 Bar Chair announced that the Results would be released via public announcement on Dec. 5, 2023. SC PIO/Twitter

The results of the Bar Exams are usually announced after it is approved by Supreme Court magistrates.

The bar exams were held last September with 10,387 examinees out of the original 10,791 applicants finishing all three days of the exams. This is equivalent to a 96.26-percent turnout.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





