The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The oath-taking and roll signing ceremonies for the 2023 Bar exam passers will be held on December 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the Supreme Court announced on Friday.

“Examinees and guests are encouraged to make the necessary logistical preparations,” the SC said.

The bar exams were held last September with 10,387 examinees out of the original 10,791 applicants finishing all three days of the exams. This is equivalent to a 96.26-percent turnout.

Asked about the date of the release of the results of the exams, the SC Public Information Office said the 2023 Bar Chair’s Office had yet to make an announcement.

The SC said there would be no increase in the bar admission fees this year.

Last year, the Supreme Court increased the bar admission fee to P5,000 from P3,750.

This year’s Bar Chair is Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.