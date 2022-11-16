MANILA - The 8-billionth baby supposedly born in the Philippines and welcomed by different health officials this week was just a "symbol" to mark the milestone, an official from the Commission on Population and Development (Popcom) clarified on Wednesday.

This comes as the public questioned how authorities determined that the 8-billionth person in the world would be born in the Philippines, considering hundreds of women are giving birth every hour.

But Popcom officer-in-charge Lolito Tacardon said the welcoming celebration conveyed the message that the government would protect each children that would be born into this world.

"Symbolic lamang ito. Parang… worldwide since nagkaroon na tayo ng 8-billionth baby, every milestone, every billionth population, tayo ay nagse-select ng pinaka-unang baby na pinanganak sa midnight ng November 15,” said Tacardon.

“Kino-convey nito (celebration) ang message na ang bawat populasyon, bawat tao na nadadagdag sa ating populasyon ay mahalaga at dapat nabibigyan siya ng kaukulang serbisyo ng pamahalaan at kabahagi siya ng pag-unlad ng lipunan,” he added.

The world’s symbolic 8th-billionth baby was born at the Dr. Jose Fabella hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila around 1:29 in the morning.

The baby girl will have minimal incentives from the government, such as tokens and free lifetime check-ups from the hospital.

"Ipapakita natin na ang pamahalaan ay tumutugon sa kanyang pangangailangan so kung ano ang magiging kondisyon niya sa buhay, it will be a reflection of how the government takes care of its people," he said.

The Population Commission said the country’s population breached the 110.5 million-mark in the middle of this year.