Marikina suspends classes for a month after typhoon Ulysses

Rescue works continue into the night at Provident Village in Marikina after the village was inundated by torrential rains brought by typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News​

MANILA (UPDATE) — Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Monday declared a month-long suspension of classes in Marikina after Typhoon Ulysses left severe damage in the city.

The suspension, which covers all levels, will give way for the rehabilitation of the city, Teodoro said.

The local chief executive also argued that students would find it difficult to study since parts of the city are still without electricity and internet, and some learning modules and gadgets were lost to flooding.

Teodoro added that the suspension could be prolonged if schools are still unprepared for distance and online education after a month.

DepEd-National Capital Region director Malcolm Garma said discussions on the catch-up plan for Marikina schools are underway.

"We will assist them (Marikina Schools Division Office). Streamlining din ng content ang kailangan (What's needed is to streamline the content)," Garma said.

Garma earlier issued an advisory, saying suspension of distance-learning activities in Metro Manila are decided by the local government units.

— With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Mga taga-Marikina di pa alam paano makabangon sa hagupit ni Ulysses | TV Patrol