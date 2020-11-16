WalangPasok: Distance-learning activities suspended in typhoon-affected provinces

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal attempt to salvage their belongings on November 16, 2020 after their houses were flooded due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) – The Department of Education said Monday distance-learning activities are suspended in parts of Rizal and Cagayan province following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

In a memorandum dated Nov. 15, Wilfredo Cabral, director of the Depd’s office in Calabarzon region, announced the suspension of distance-learning activities from Nov. 16 to 20 in the following areas of Rizal:

Rodriguez

San Mateo

Cainta

Taytay

Baras – Pinugay

Upland of Tanay

“This (suspension) is to provide affected personnel, families and the learners [time] to recover from the devastating effects of the typhoon,” Cabral said in the memorandum.

In a separate memorandum, Cabral also suspended distance-learning activities in several schools in Antipolo City from Nov. 16 to 20 because of the effects of Typhoon Ulysses, such as “impassable roads due the damaged bridges, power outage, and the dangers of landslide.”

The schools include:

Calawis Elementary School

Kaysakat Elementary School

San Joseph Elementary School

Canumay Elementary School

Libis Elementary School

San Yisor Elementary School

Apia Elementary School

Paglitaw Elementary School

Calawis National High School

Kaysakat National High School

Canumay National High School

June Arvin Gudoy, director of the DepEd’s public affairs service, said distance-learning classes in Cagayan province are also suspended until Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“Distance learning classes are suspended today until tomorrow in synch with the proclamation of [Governor Manuel] Mamba declaring [November] 16 [to] 17 as clean up days in all [government] offices in the province,” he told reporters.

Large parts of the Cagayan Valley region were submerged in deep floods over the weekend, which local officials blame on water coming from surrounding areas and water from the Magat Dam in the aftermath of Ulysses.

In the National Capital Region, distance-learning activities are suspended only in areas where the local government units (LGUs) declare a suspension of classes, according to an advisory from DepEd regional director Malcom Garma.

On Monday, Marikina City announced a month-long suspension in classes in all levels.

Private schools can exercise their discretion to suspend classes if the LGU did not declare a class suspension, Garma said.

