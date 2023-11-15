Marcos Jr. arrives in San Francisco for APEC Leaders' Summit

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has arrived in San Francisco, California for his third visit to the United States since assuming the presidency.

Marcos Jr, aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR001, landed in San Francisco at exactly 5:05 PM Pacific Standard Time.

Marcos Jr is in the United States for a 6-day visit to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco.

He will also embark on official visits to Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii. This is the second time that the President is participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the region’s most important platform for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

In his departure speech at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Marcos said that he is honored to represent the country in the “region’s most important platform for trade, investment, and economic cooperation.”

The Philippines is a founding member of APEC, which was established in 1989.

The APEC region, Marcos noted, hosts 38 percent of the world’s population, 48 percent of its trade and 62 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Moreover, 85 percent of the country’s trade and top investors are from the APEC region, Marcos added.