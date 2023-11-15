Members of transport group PISTON march toward and picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport group PISTON said Wednesday it would lead a three-day transport strike from November 20, Monday.

This strike is a response to the approaching Dec. 31 deadline for franchise consolidation applications under the PUV or public utility vehicle modernization project, said PISTON, also known as Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide.

Another transport group, Manibela, held a strike in October against the PUV modernization program that would supposedly lead to the phaseout of hundreds of thousands of traditional jeepneys nationwide.

Authorities said the strike caused "minimal" disruption on traffic.

The transportation department has been pushing for the PUV modernization project since the previous Duterte administration.

Jeepney drivers and operators oppose the program, saying the new "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

More details to follow.

— With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News