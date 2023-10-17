LTFRB to review if drivers violated franchise over transport strike

Transport group Manibela conduct a jeepney strike en route to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Bureau (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City and Mendiola in Manila on October 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday said that several public utility vehicle drivers may face sanctions, should investigations show that they violated some of their franchise provisions when they decided to hold a transport strike earlier this week.

A part of their franchise notes that they must not abandon the routes they service as this would affect the riding public, LTFRB chief Joel Bolano said in a public briefing.

“Yung franchise may kaakibat po 'yang responsibilidad at terms and conditions. Kung mayroong makita o information na makuha… puwede silang imbestigahan, isho-show cause sila ng LTFRB,” he said.

“Ang pinagbabawal talaga doon yung maapektuhan ang ating mga pasahero sa kanilang mga ruta,” he said.

“Puwede naman sila pumunta sa mga lugar na gusto nilang magpahayag basta 'wag nila tatanggalin ang kanilang mga sasakyan sa kanilang mga ruta para pagserbisyuhan ang ating mga mamamayan,” he added.

Several transportation groups and cooperatives temporarily stopped operations earlier this week in protest of the government’s continued push for the jeepney modernization program, which some drivers and operators say would cripple their finances.

The LTFRB chief also minimized the impact of the recent transport strike, saying it failed to paralyze routes in the metro.

“Generally walang paralysis ng ating mga routes at walang malalaking affected areas ng ating mga ginawang transport rally kahapon,” Bolano said.

“After this day, magkakaroon ng evaluation ang LTFRB para sa kung ano ang susunod na hakbang,” he said.

The LTFRB is expecting to hold a meeting with the transport sector a few days after the drivers and operators end their strike, he said.

Video from PTV