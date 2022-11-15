MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Romeo Lumagui Jr. as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Lumagui, who took his oath earlier in the day, replaced Lilia Catris Guillermo, who held the post since June this year.

Prior to his new post, the tax lawyer was a deputy commissioner at the BIR.

"[He] has also been designated to the project management and implementation service, which develops and oversees the implementation of the overall reform or modernization program of the BIR," the statement read.

He also led task forces primarily geared towards ramping up government collections, which include the Assets Recovery and Direct Selling Multi-Level Marketing and Investment Scams where government was able to collect some P833 million and P792 million, respectively.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to provide details as to why Guillermo was replaced.