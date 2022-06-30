BSP Assistant Governor Lilia Guillermo is Ferdinand Marcos' Jr's pick as next BIR Commissioner. BSP

MANILA - The next commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) under the administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr is Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor and Chief Information Officer Lilia Guillermo.

Guillermo joined the BSP in March 2019. She managed its Technology and Digital Innovation Office responsible for implementing the central bank's IT Modernization Roadmap of 2018 to 2023 and other digital transformation goals.

Prior to joining BSP, Guillermo was an undersecretary of the DBM and a former deputy commissioner of the BIR.

She earlier headed the modernization projects in the Department of Budget and Management and the BIR, the central bank said.

“It is my honor to accept the post as head of the BIR. I am thankful for the trust placed in me by the President-elect,” Guillermo said.

"I am committed to strengthening tax administration through digitalization. This will make the tax collection system more efficient and less prone to graft and corruption,” she added.

Guillermo holds a Master's in Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistic from the University of the Philippines.

She will join other central bank veterans in the administration's economic cluster led by BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno as the finance chief, BSP Monetary Board Member Felipe Medalla as the new central bank chief, and BSP Assistant Governor Amenah Pangandaman as the new Budget secretary.