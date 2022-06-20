MANILA –– Incoming Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) commissioner Lilia Guillermo said she will leave it to the court to decide and act on the issue of the unpaid estate tax of the Marcos family.

Guillermo, who is currently an Assistant Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), also said she has not yet read the case in detail.

"Hindi ko pa nakita ang detalye, but I asked the governor [Benjamin Diokno] about it. 'Sir, baka hindi ko kaya ang issue na yan.' Sabi niya, hindi na natin issue 'yan, nasa korte na 'yan," she said.

(I have not yet seen the details, but I asked Governor Diokno about it. I said 'Sir I don't think I can handle that issue." He said it was not our issue, it's already with the courts.)

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that the Marcos family should pay P23 billion in estate tax.

With interest over several decades, the amount is expected to be at around P203 billion as of today.

When asked if she will lead in collecting the estate tax of the Marcoses, again said she could not comment.

"I do not know the details yet."

The Supreme Court ruling on the Marcos estate tax liability is already "final and executory," according to a document from the tribunal, contrary to his Marcos family's claim that the case was still being litigated.

A tax expert also said that the country's president and his family should set a good example when it comes to paying taxes.

