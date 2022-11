Filipino doctor Eric Tayag, head of the Philippine National Epidemiology Center shows a flyer during condom distribution at a flower market in Manila, Philippines on 13 February 2010. Francis Malasig, EPA

MANILA — Dr. Eric Tayag has been named as a new undersecretary of the Department of Health (DOH), he confirmed on Tuesday.

Before his new post, Tayag was the head of the agency’s Knowledge Management and Information Technology Service.

He was also a long-time DOH spokesperson and is known for dancing to promote the agency’s campaigns.

The Palace has yet to release Tayag’s appointment papers as of writing.

