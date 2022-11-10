Police Director Camilo Cascolan of PNP Directorate for Operations speaks during a press conference in Quezon City on PDEA's current achievements on the war on drugs, June 9, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Department of Health Undersecretary Camilo Cascolan said Thursday he would supervise the agency's operations in the Visayas.

Assigned to lead one of the DOH's field implementation and coordinating teams, his role in the agency will be "purely operational," the former national police chief said.

As an oversight unit, Cascolan said his team would look after the implementation of the DOH's policies and programs in the central regions, as well as the operation of hospitals and health facilities there.

"I think I would be of help to DOH considering that I had that managerial initiative to at least implement these things most especially in the field," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Cascolan touted his people management skills, expertise in handling logistics and nearly four decades of field experience.

On why he was only tasked to oversee the Visayas, he said, "DOH is new to me. First of all, I need to be more knowledgeable of what we’re doing."

Cascolan took his oath as DOH undersecretary on Monday.

While his appointment to the agency was met with criticism, he asked the public to give him a chance.

"Just observe me. If I'm not good, I don't do well, I will be the first one to get out and everyboby needs to be given a chance," he said.