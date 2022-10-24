From PNP chief to DOH usec: Who is Camilo Cascolan?

National Capital Region Police Office Director Camilo Cascolan arrives at the Supreme Court as supporters await for the SC’s decision on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Friday, May 11, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — After decades in the uniformed service, retired Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan will be tackling health this time.

The 24th chief of the Philippine National Police has been designated as undersecretary of the Department of Health.

Cascolan's appointment to the DOH, which was confirmed Sunday, raised eyebrows as the threat of COVID-19 persists. He has no medical degree.

No DOH chief has also been named since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office in June. The agency is currently headed by its officer-in-charge, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

But despite the uproar, Cascolan sees nothing wrong if he works for the DOH.

"Managing health is not just about medical knowledge. There are many doctors in the institution but balancing science and management and strategy is very important," he said in a statement.

He will bring to the agency his experience in administration, management and strategic planning, Cascolan said. He also touted his expertise in emergency response and experience working with local government units.

SINAGTALA CLASS OF '86

Cascolan graduated from the Philippine Military Academy as part of Sinagtala Class of 1986, whose alumni include former national police chiefs — Archie Gamboa, Oscar Albayalde and Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa.

His first assignment was in Parang, Maguindanao as junior officer and platoon leader in the Regional Special Action Force of Central Mindanao until 1988, according to the PNP.

He was later reassigned to Western Visayas where he was designated to various leadership positions and also became police chiefs in several Iloilo towns.

For several years, he held posts in the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime in Camp Crame and PNP Aviation Security Group.

In 2008, he became chief of police in Taguig City and then took by command assignments in ARMM, Western Visayas and Davao Region.

DOUBLE BARREL

In 2016, he was named PNP Director for Operations in which he was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the police force's flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

Included in this program is the controversial “Oplan Tokhang,” which has led to thousands of deaths.

Two years later, he commanded the National Capital Region Police Office.

In 2020, he was installed as PNP chief, and held the position for two months before reaching the mandatory age of retirement.

During his short stint, Cascolan said he had established a 9-point action agenda including transferring police personnel closer to areas where their services are needed.

He was later appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as an undersecretary at the Office of the President in February 2021.

Cascolan finished his secondary education at the UP College Baguio High School in 1981, and Master in Public Management at UP Visayas in 1995.

