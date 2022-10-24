PNP Director for Operations Camilo Cascolan speaks during a press conference in Quezon City on PDEA's current achievements on the war on drugs, June 9, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Philippine National Police chief Camilo Cascolan on Monday defended his appointment as undersecretary of the Department of Health, which drew sharp criticism from some groups, including medical workers.

"Managing health is not just about medical knowledge. There are many doctors in the institution but balancing science and management and strategy is very important," he said in a statement.

The DOH on Sunday confirmed Cascolan's appointment to the agency, which a group of medical professionals described as an "insult to health experts".

This came as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to designate a health chief some 4 months into his term and despite a still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In his statement, Cascolan insisted he could hold a top post at the agency.

For one, he said he conceptualized the COVID-19 task force and headed its administrative support.

He also created the medical reserve force in the PNP, which took charge of the RT-PCR testing centers in some mega quarantine facilities during the lockdown, he said.

"I started COVID protocols in the initial stage when everybody was in a quandary," Cascolan said. "Yes, let the people know that."

He believed his experience in administration, management and strategic planning would help his work in the DOH. He also has expertise in emergency response and experience working with local government units, he said.

"Being a devolved service (health devolution), my experience on the ground and working with LGUs is also a factor that can bring the department closer to the people," Cascolan said.

Cascolan served as PNP chief from September to November 2020.

After he retired from the police force, he was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as an undersecretary at the Office of the President in February 2021.

Cascolan was among those who planned "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

The controversial “Oplan Tokhang," which is linked to thousands of deaths of drug suspects, was implemented under this program.

Cascolan is part of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala class of 1986 along with other former PNP chiefs Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde.

'NOTHING NEW'

For Dr. Tony Leachon, non-medical personnel being designated to the health department is nothing new.

"Usually in the Philippines, we have lived long enough to see that most of the appointments are basically based on loyalty, trust and of course, politics; not necessarily on your qualifications or your attributes related to the post," he told ANC's "Headstart" Monday.

He added, "What I'm saying is that this not new to us. Several non-medical persons or military or similar jobs are appointed to health positions."

While he said he was "not in complete agreement" with Cascolan's appointment to the DOH, he called on the public to respect Marcos' decision.

As a former adviser to the country's pandemic task force, Leachon said he worked with Cascolan for several months.

"I found him assertive, prepared during the meeting and I would say there must be some justification on the part of the President or the Palace in appointing Gen. Cascolan as an undersecretary," he said.

