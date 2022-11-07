Ex-PNP chief Cascolan takes oath as DOH undersecretary

Home  >  News

Ex-PNP chief Camilo Cascolan takes oath as DOH undersecretary

Posted at Nov 07 2022 03:14 PM

The ex-PNP chief takes oath as health undersecretary. Photo courtesy of Department of Health
MANILA — Former Philippine National Police chief Camilo Cascolan took his oath Monday as undersecretary of the Department of Health.

He was sworn into office before DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Specific assignment will be issued through a Department Personnel Order (DPO) in the coming days," the DOH said in a statement.

Last month, Cascolan was appointed as undersecretary of the health department.

Without a medical degree, his appointment to the DOH was met with criticism.

Cascolan served as top honcho of the police force from September to November 2020 under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs. 

The controversial “Oplan Tokhang," which is linked to thousands of deaths of drug suspects, was implemented under this program.

Cascolan has defended his appointment to the DOH, saying that managing health is not just about medical knowledge.

Vergeire has also described Cascolan as "very qualified" to the DOH post.

