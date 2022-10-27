Courtesy of Mark Demayo and George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Philippine National Police chief Camilo Cascolan is "very qualified" to hold a key position in the Department of Health, its officer-in-charge said Thursday.

"I think he is very qualified naman dun sa kaniyang mga credentials na nakalagay diyan," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

"Meron naman ho tayong mga trabaho dito na kailangan din natin talaga for operations."

(I think he is very qualified based on his credentials there. We have tasks here related to operations.)

She made the remark when asked about public criticism on Cascolan's appointment to the DOH.

The retired police official is trained in public management at the UP Visayas. He has no medical degree.

Appointing individuals to government offices, Vergeire noted, is still the President's prerogative.

"We will be assigning him kung saan po 'yung proper naman dito para makatulong din po siya sa kagawaran ng kalusugan," Vergeire said.

(We will be assigning where it is proper, so he could help the Department of Health.)

In an ANC interview, Vergeire said she had already spoken with Cascolan about the DOH post.

"He already has submitted all of his credentials to the department and we are now discussing kung saan po 'yung assignment ni Usec. Cascolan and we will be informing the public in the coming days," she said.

Vergeire reiterated that Cascolan's credentials showed the latter "has done a lot for operations during his time as part of the PNP."

Cascolan has defended his appointment to the DOH, saying that managing health is not just about medical knowledge.

He vowed to bring his experience in administration, management and strategic planning to the agency. He also touted his expertise in emergency response and experience working with local government units.

Cascolan served as PNP chief from September to November 2020 under the Duterte administration.

He was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs. The controversial “Oplan Tokhang," which is linked to thousands of deaths of drug suspects, was implemented under this program.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday Cascolan would be given an administrative role in the DOH.

“He is going to look at the function of the DOH. We are talking about rightsizing. We are talking about structural changes. We need somebody to examine what has been going on, ano 'yung maganda, ano 'yung hindi maganda, that will be his special concern,” he said.

(We need somebody to examine what has been going on, what's good, what's not.)

“Generally, it is an administrative audit if you want to call it that,” he added.

Four months into his term, Marcos has yet to appoint a DOH chief. The agency is currently headed by Vergeire.

The President has announced last week that he would name a health secretary once the country's COVID-19 situation normalizes.

"So, we just wait for the decision of the President. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin naman po ang trabaho (our work continues) whether we get the secretary post or not," Vergeire said.