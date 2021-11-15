Health workers participate during a vaccination simulation inside the San Juan gymnasium on January 21, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Fully-vaccinated healthcare workers can avail of COVID-19 booster shots beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Department of Health has announced.

The DOH in a statement on Monday. reiterated the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to get either Moderna, Pfizer, or Sinovac vaccine brands for booster doses "regardless of the brand used for the primary series."

"Sinovac will also be offered as a booster for those that had Sinovac as primary series," the department said.

Guidelines on availing of third COVID-19 shots will be released on Tuesday by the National Vaccine Operations Center, the DOH said.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier announced the country could administer booster and third COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority groups by Monday.

But he said authorities would have to wait for guidance from the policy team, the revised emergency use authorization of vaccines that would be used, and the recommendation of experts advising the World Health Organization.

The country's vaccine supply is enough to accommodate the rollout of additional and booster shots, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje had said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated against COVID-19 some 31.57 million people or 40.93 percent of its target population, Roque said on Monday.

The widening vaccination coverage is being cited as among main reasons for the decline in new cases in the country observed since October.

