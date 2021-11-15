The Araneta Center lights up their giant Christmas Tree on November 11, 2021. The center has currently carried the Christmas lighting tradition for four decades. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in six days, and a positivity rate of 4.1 percent, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,818,511 recorded cases since the pandemic reached the country, 27,025 or 1 percent are active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The number of active cases is the lowest in nearly 9 months, or since Feb. 22 when 26,519 active infections were recorded, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, citing DOH data with duplicates removed.

COVID-related deaths increased by 128 to 45,709. This is the lowest in 5 days or since Nov. 10 when the country reported 99 deaths, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

The DOH also reported 2,601 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,745,777.

A total of 16 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 12 recoveries, while 109 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

The 4.1 percent positivity rate was based on test results of samples from 39,147 individuals on Nov. 13, Saturday. The World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark for positivity rate is 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks. A relatively high rate means more people should be tested for the coronavirus.

Three laboratories, which contribute on average 0.7 percent of samples tested and 0.3 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and the nationwide was at 30 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

The country has resumed in-person classes on Monday with the reopening of 100 public schools following the inoculation of children ages 12 to 17.

It has so far fully vaccinated against COVID-19 some 31.57 million people or or 40.93 percent of its target population, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

A total of 69.7 million COVID-19 jabs, including 38.1 million initial doses, have been administered, as of Sunday.

Government earlier said it aims to roll out additional doses and booster shots before the month ends.

The widening vaccination coverage is being cited as among main reasons for the decline in new cases in the country observed since October.