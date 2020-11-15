DFA reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,522 on Sunday as no new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,231 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,461 of those infected have recovered, while 830 have died.

The DFA also reported no new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 547 in the Asia Pacific, 229 in Europe, 2,325 in the Middle East and Africa, and 130 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 407,838. The tally includes 7,832 deaths, 374,329 recoveries, and 25,677 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.

- with a report Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News