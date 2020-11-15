PH virus tally breaches 407,000 as more than 1,500 cases confirmed

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,530 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 407,838.

The Department of Health also reported 11,290 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 374,329.

This meant that the country has a total of 25,677 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forty one more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 7,832.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 54.34 million people and caused over 1.31 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to tracking website worldometers.info.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 11.22 million infections and over 251,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 8.8 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 5.84 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 165,000 COVID-19 fatalities.