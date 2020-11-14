LOOK: First glimpse of inundated Tuguegarao post-Ulysses

Floodwaters as far as the eye could see.
That appeared to be the case in inundated Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, based on images taken on Saturday by ABS-CBN News' Chiara Zambrano in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses.
In an earlier interview, Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano said it was the worse flooding the city experienced in 48 years.
"This is the first time this happened. The last time we had this [kind of flooding] is in 1972. What we are experiencing now is the worst flooding in the city since 1972,” Soriano said.