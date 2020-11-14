LOOK: First glimpse of inundated Tuguegarao post-Ulysses

Floodwaters as far as the eye could see.

That appeared to be the case in inundated Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, based on images taken on Saturday by ABS-CBN News' Chiara Zambrano in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses.

This was how we finally crossed the boundary of Isabela into Tuguegarao City, said to be the hardest hit town in the Cagayan Province. Those wishing to enter must only bring large vehicles, we do not know when these floods will subside @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/knemwyWTsn — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) November 14, 2020

Mga unang sulyap sa Tuguegarao City - may mga lugar na lubog, at lugar na parang hindi tinamaan. Ayon kay Tuguegarao City Mayor Jeff Soriano, 40 of 49 barangays ang lubog pa rin hanggang ngayon. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/l9vQQRdWb0 — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) November 14, 2020

The road to the Cagayan Provincial Capitol in Tuguegarao City @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/8EBvkldsMJ — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) November 14, 2020

Some parts of the city appear to be unaffected by flooding, or perhaps recovered quicker than others @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Sz1Wyue9k2 — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) November 14, 2020

And now, the flooded barangays. The people need clean drinking water and ready-to-eat food. The rescuers need more boats to cover an unprecedentedly large area. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/hL4HsGM4gq — Chiara Zambrano (@chiarazambrano) November 14, 2020

In an earlier interview, Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano said it was the worse flooding the city experienced in 48 years.

"This is the first time this happened. The last time we had this [kind of flooding] is in 1972. What we are experiencing now is the worst flooding in the city since 1972,” Soriano said.