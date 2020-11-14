Cagayan under state of calamity amid deadly record floods

MANILA— Cagayan was placed under a state of calamity Saturday as record flooding inundated nearly all of the province in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses.

In an alert on its Facebook page, the Cagayan Provincial Information Office said the provincial board made the declaration because of the worst flooding in the valley province seen in years.

"Sa Special Session ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan ngayong araw ng Sabado, Nobyembre 14, idineklarang nasa ilalim na State of Calamity dahil sa nararanasang pinakamalaki at pinakamalawak na baha sa kasaysayan ng probinsiya," it said.

(In a special session today, the province was placed under a state of calamity because of the biggest and most expansive flooding in the history of the province.)

On Saturday morning, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said 24 of the province's 28 towns and 1 city were flooded, citing several factors. At least 9 people have died.

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Tuguegarao City said the city council also approved the declaration of a state of calamity following massive flooding that inundated the city.

“Nag-meet na po ang city council. Katabi ko si vice mayor ano at tsaka opisyales namin. After po mag-meet ng council namin recommending for the declaration of state of calamity in Tuguegarao, na-approve na po ng council namin and ready to go na po kami,” Mayor Jefferson Soriano said in a Laging Handa briefing.

(The city council met. I am currently with the city officials. After we met on the declaration of state of calamity, the city council approved it and we are ready to go.)

On Late Friday, Soriano said 39 barangays in Tuguegarao City were "under water" after Cagayan province and the whole Cagayan Valley region were submerged in deep floods caused by rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon.

At least 2,500 residents are in evacuation centers in Tuguegaro.

RELATED VIDEO: